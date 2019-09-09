



Meghan Markle just paid tribute to Prince Harry and four-month-old son Archie in the cutest way at the US Open final in New York City on Saturday, September 7.

Markle attended the event to support her close friend Serena Williams, leaving the family back at home in the United Kingdom. But fans couldn’t help but notice that the royal was still thinking about Prince Harry and baby Archie because the royal wore a sentimental piece of jewelry to the match.

Markle accessorized her casual, chic outfit with a delicate gold initial necklace that featured two dog tags: one with the letter “H” for Harry and the other with “A” for Archie. According to the Daily Mail, the specific necklace was from the brand Mini Mini Jewels and costs around $240 per dog tag. Each tag is made of 14-karat gold and also features a birthstone, which you can personalize at checkout.

For the sporty affair, she donned a long denim shirtdress with a tie belt from J.Crew — one of the duchess’s favorite brands — with a grey coat, which she wore draped over her shoulders. She also sported a pair of aviators, which she wore tucked into the V-neck of her dress.

This isn’t Markle’s first time wearing delicate pieces of jewelry with special meaning. Just last month, she shared a photo wearing a Hand of Fatima Ring — a symbol of good luck and protection — from her mission trip to Botswana in 2017.

She’s no stranger to initial pieces, either! She attended a match at Wimbledon wearing a delicate gold initial necklace with the letter “A” for Archie on July 4, 2019.

If you don’t feel like dishing out triple digits for the same necklace Markle wore to the US Open, it’s thankfully super easy to find affordable initial pieces to show your love for family and friends.

