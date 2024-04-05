Your account
Stylish

Elizabeth Hurley Sizzles in a Sheer Snakeskin Top — Get the Look

By
BeautifulSignatureIG / MEGA
Damian and Elizabeth Hurley in NYC on April 4, 2024.

Elizabeth Hurley‘s serpentine style is a serious slay.

The actress, 58, stepped out with her son, Damien Hurley, for his 22nd birthday in New York City on Thursday, April 4. The Austin Powers star wore a semi-sheer snakeskin turtleneck top underneath a velvet blazer, adding on black slacks and open-toe shoes.

Upon seeing this look, we instantly felt a void in our own wardrobe. We needed a top like hers, like, yesterday! Luckily, having Amazon Prime means this find could be on your doorstep in no time!

Damian and Elizabeth Hurley in NYC on April 4, 2024.
Damian and Elizabeth Hurley in NYC on April 4, 2024. BeautifulSignatureIG / MEGA
See it!

Get the SweatyRocks Sheer Mesh Top on sale for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 5, 2024, but are subject to change.

This mock-neck top from Amazon looks similar to Hurley’s, costs under $20 and ships fast. It also happens to have over 2,000 reviews. It comes in numerous colorways and prints too, though this specific snakeskin pick is going to be best for recreating this look (or making it your own)!

This stretchy mesh top is currently available in sizes S-XL (size chart on Amazon). Wear it like Hurley or try it with jeans and sneakers for a more casual occasion. You could also dress it up with a leather skirt and heels or wide-leg trousers and mules!

SweatyRocks Sheer Mesh Top
You save: 10%

SweatyRocks Sheer Mesh Top

$18$20
See it!

Think you might prefer a bodysuit or a different type of snakeskin design? Is your size sold out? Don’t fret! We’ve picked out seven other lookalikes below. Happy shopping!

Shop more snakeskin tops and bodysuits we love:

Queen.M Turtleneck Bodysuit

Queen.M Turtleneck Bodysuit

$19
See it!
SweatyRocks Mock-Neck Graphic Print Top

SweatyRocks Mock-Neck Graphic Print Top

$15
See it!
Palinda Long-Sleeve Turtleneck Bodysuit

Palinda Long-Sleeve Turtleneck Bodysuit

$23
See it!

Not your style? Explore more Amazon Fashion finds here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Elizbeth Hurley Talks Versace Safety Pin Dress

Elizabeth Hurley

