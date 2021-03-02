Ella Emhoff has been quite busy the past two months! And the 21-year-old stepdaughter of Kamala Harris is showing no signs of slowing down. On March 2 the Parsons School of Design student announced a new knitwear collaboration with designer Batsheva Hay on Good Morning Vogue.

Details about the capsule collection’s launch date are still unclear, but the video did provide a sneak peak into Emhoff’s whirlwind of a year and a few clues into what can be expected.

“Obviously we got connected through me dressing you, but then that also opened my eyes to just kind of fangirl-ing on your stuff and seeing what you’re doing … Even though my stuff is more traditional femininity, I think that you’re also doing something playful and playing with femininity too, in colors and shapes and all of that kind of stuff,” Hay, who dressed Emhoff for the inauguration, says in the Vogue video.

Emhoff agrees, adding that when designing in general and for this knitwear collaboration it’s most important for her to “create things that you like without the outside influence of what you think the fashion industry wants.”

While most of the collection is still to be determined, Hay teased at a possible square neck top with a variety of panels in different textures and colors, possibly with stripes. Emhoff added that she would also like to create a soft “smaller little handled bag” with a knit granny square pattern.

This collaboration comes on the heels of a crazy year for the emerging fashion designer. After attending the inauguration in a Batsheva burgundy dress and a Mui Mui tartan coat with crystal embellishments, Emhoff quickly become the newest it girl in the fashion scene.

She signed with IMG models on January 28 and later walked in the Proenza Schouler runway for their Fall/Winter 2021 collection on February 18.

Emhoff’s shot to stardom isn’t lost on her or her friends. At the beginning of the clip, the Parson’s student is having a causal conversation with her friends Fifi Hodgkinson and Irene Hayes. The model is shown sitting on a couch wearing green velvet pants and an olive sweater which is accessorized with layered jewelry.

“I remember a few days before the inauguration we were talking about what you were going to wear and we were very excited. I was joking that you were going to become a style icon,” Hodgkinson says.

It seems her premonition came true and we can’t wait to see what Emhoff does — and wears — next.