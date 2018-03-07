Is there anything this girl can’t do? Trading the silver screen for the catwalk, Elle Fanning made her runway debut on Tuesday, March 6, opening and closing the Miu Miu Fall-Winter 2018 show at Paris Fashion Week. The 19-year-old walked alongside catwalk queens like Kaia Gerber at the chic show, and she celebrated the fashionable milestone by wearing a baby pink bow as top to the afterparty!

Earlier this week, Fanning shared on Instagram that she had arrived in Paris for Fashion Week, but she gave no indication she would be front and center for the festivities. The L’Oreal Paris ambassador has a long history with the Italian label, having starred in the Spring 2014 ad campaign with Elizabeth Olsen and Lupita Nyong’o and regularly sitting front row at the brand’s shows. Her sister Dakota has even gotten in on the action, appearing in Miu Miu print campaigns and directing a short film for the brand, but neither Fanning girl had ever walked the runway — until now.

PFW A post shared by Elle Fanning (@ellefanning) on Mar 5, 2018 at 7:13am PST

According to reports, Fanning elicited cheers from the star-studded crowd when she first stepped onto the catwalk to open the presentation in an oversized camel coat, blue necktie and work boots. She later closed the show with Gerber close behind in a tweed and leather topper, this time paired with a green scarf and satin pumps. Her sky-high bouffant remained unchanged throughout.

But it was her post-show look that we can’t stop thinking about. After more than holding her own amongst industry vets like Edie Campbell and Adwoa Aboah, Fanning hit up the brand’s afterparty in one of the cutest looks we have ever seen her in.

The actress forwent a normal shirt in favor of a spaghetti strap pink bow (by Miu Miu, of course!) that paired perfectly with high-waisted trousers. She kept her hair and makeup equally girly, opting for a bouncy blowout and pretty pink lip by makeup artist Kate Synnott. The look was flirty, girly and utterly adorable.

It remains to be seen whether the Hollywood darling has longterm runway aspirations, but whether she’s all wrapped up in a bow or not, Fanning is the gift that keeps on giving!

