Ellen DeGeneres has made us laugh, she’s made us cry and now, she’s making sure that we can all be comfy, casual and cute at the same time. The talk show host and funny lady has launched EV1 a new womenswear collection with Walmart — and it’s adorable!

The self-dubbed “chief design enthusiast and comfy content reviewer” of EV1 created a line that she intended to work for everyone, hence the clever name. Inspired by the icon’s own confidence and optimism, the new collection includes everything from uplifting graphic tees, elevated denim and, duh, really cute sneakers that you can boogey in. All in all it will include 60 items, but the best part has to be that every single thing is priced at $30 or less.

And there’s more coming. DeGeneres exclusively told Us what we can look forward to from EV1 for the holidays. “The holiday collection will be available in early December. We’ll be adding new denim styles as well as pieces that would be perfect for holiday parties – or brunch if you feel like it. Who am I to say you can’t wear sequins and eat waffles?”

But first, the fall launch! On her latest venture, DeGeneres has this to say: “I’m most excited about how great the collection is. It’s great quality, it’s affordable and it’s right on trend. There’s something for everyone here and I’m excited to see people excited about it. I’m excited for the excitement.” And if you’re wondering what spurred the icon’s designs, it’s pretty simple: inclusivity (and of course, being adorable). “The inspiration was adorableness. Is that even a word? Actually, the biggest inspiration was actually inclusiveness. That’s a definitely a word. EV1 promotes kindness and love and diversity. We wanted it to appeal and be available to as many people as possible. Plus it really is adorable,” she said in a statement via publicist.

Some more details: all of the designs are meant to be worn in a mix-and-match manner and come in an inclusive range of sizes. And the full assortment will be available on Walmart.com as well as in $2,300 Walmart stores nationwide beginning on September 10. And from there, new items will launch seasonally.

