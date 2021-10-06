Stepping into skincare! Ellen DeGeneres may be wrapping up the final season of her talk show, but she already has a new business brewing.

On the Tuesday, October 5, episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 63-year-old comedian revealed that she has a full range of beauty products ready to launch later this month.

“There’s something I’m very excited about. I’ve been working on this for three years and I’m excited to share it with you today,” she teased to the audience. After joking that her big reveal was learning how to “tun the flashlight off” on her iPhone, she spilled that her skincare line, Kind Science, is set to launch on October 26.

“It is age positive skincare that actually works. It is so good. I’m so excited about this. As I said, I’ve been working on it for the past three years. I’ve been using it for three years. My friends, my family, we have sent it out to other people to test it out — they didn’t know it was mine. Everyone’s loving it,” DeGeneres explained. “You’re going to love it. The results are through the roof and I can’t wait for you to try it.”

When it came to choosing the name for her upcoming beauty brand, the Finding Dory star explained that Kind Science seemed like the perfect fit because the formulas are “kind” to animals, skin, the planet and your wallet. “It’s all kind,” she said. “I’m excited.”

While no products have been released at the moment, customers can pop over to the brand’s website, which features the tagline, “Embrace your age, not your wrinkles,” to sign up for “sneak peaks and exclusive deals.”

And judging by the comments on DeGeneres’ Instagram post, which announced her skincare line to people that didn’t catch her show live, many people will be doing just that.

“Congratulations Ellen! Can’t wait to try it out!!” one person wrote. Another used added: “Congratulations! Wish all products had the same mindset as yours.”

This next chapter for the Ellen alum follows her May announcement that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would come to an end in 2022. “When we did our 3,000th show, they showed that highlights montage and everybody was emotional. We all hugged and everyone had tears in their eyes and [WB Unscripted TV President] Mike Darnell was here going, ‘You really want to [end this]?’” she said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “Look, it’s going to be really hard on the last day, but I also know it’s time.”