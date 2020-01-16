Emilia Clarke, a.k.a. Game of Thrones’ Khaleesi, appears ready to dominate a whole new world: beauty. On Wednesday, January 15, beloved makeup, skincare and fragrance brand Clinique named the actress its first-ever global ambassador.

The actress took to Instagram to share the news with her 26.9 million followers. She captioned her video announcement, “🙌I AM SO OVER THE RUDDY MOON TO ANNOUNCE THAT I AM THE GLOBAL AMBASSADOR FOR @clinique!”

The star’s first campaign is for Clinique iD, a customizable moisturizer designed to help skincare users find the perfect formula for their skin.

“The thing that I love about Clinique is that it has stood the test of time in a way that’s quite remarkable,” said Clarke in a Q&A with global brand president Jane Lauder. “My mum knew about Clinique and knew about it being innovative, current and accessible. To have all of those things consistently still feel modern is just really exciting.”

“We were drawn to Emilia because she is optimistic, happy in her skin and embodies a modern multi-faceted woman who is constantly evolving along with her skin care needs,” said Lauder in a statement. “She is also an authentic user and fan of Clinique, which was important to us. Emilia will lend her impactful voice to help inspire consumers to embrace their own unique skin care journey.”

Clarke’s Instagram post served a dual mission. In addition to telling her fans about her new gig, the “mother of dragons” posed a challenge for them, too. After sharing three things about herself as well as how her skin felt at that moment (tired) she encouraged them to share a video doing the same.

In the caption, she continued, “Hello 2020 you magical beauty you….. Here’s a little insight into how my skin is feeling today and how I give it some love in the post-Christmas January blues…. But what about you insta world!? What makes you, YOU?”

If you do as Clarke says, you have the chance of winning yourself a year’s supply of your unique Clinique iD. The exact rules, according to the brand is to share “three things that make you who you are” and “how your skin feels today.” From there, post on your Instagram feed and tag, @clinique, plus #iDYourself and #sweepstakes.