All eyes are on Emilia Clarke — she’s the star of Game of Thrones and she has over 17 million followers on Instagram to boot. Casual. The point here: she knows how to work a red carpet. Clarke is known for her taste in the feminine, from flowing gowns that make her the picture of an Old Hollywood movie star, as well her penchant for fearless two pieces and patterned frocks that never let us forget that while she gravitates towards sophisticated cuts, she’s not afraid to be daring with her look.

2018, as it happens, has been a hallmark year for the Solo: A Star Wars Story actress in terms of her look. She’s refined her penchant for the mididress and nailed the tricky girly take on menswear — oh and she reinvented the midiskirt. Clarke has demonstrated her serious knack for modernizing classic silhouettes, rocking playing patterns and prints and, of course, donning the dreamiest of the dreamy princess-style couture frocks with a cool-girl twist. See her best style moments here!