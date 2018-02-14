Is there anything Emily Ratajkowski can’t do? When she’s not causing a stir with her nearly-nude selfies or dropping one of the most in-demand swimwear lines of the season, she’s having a major model moment. This time, it’s with DKNY. The supermodel stars in their Spring 2018 Intimates Campaign and video, which appropriately launched on Valentine’s Day.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

In the vid, the model-actress appears totally candidly — clad in the latest DKNY intimates stylings from neutral sets to black bras and sheer pantyhose. She snacks on pizza (yes, EmRata eats pizza — she also says she loves fries) and muses about her individuality, from refusing to be confined by one definition of womanhood, to how she feels the most comfortable. The best part: she talks about how she is her own superhero (and how we are all capable of way more than we realize) while wearing the cutest PJs we’ve ever seen.

Candice Swanepoel Launches Tropic of C Swim Line: See Every Flattering Suit and Bikini

Not going to lie … we’re totally obsessed with the model’s casually tousled hair. Not to mention, she’s rocking a hint of a cat eye with liner smudged into her waterline for a effortless and sexy effect. All of that combined led to the entire vid feeling super intimate.

If that doesn’t make you want to put on a new set of undies or jammies for the purpose of loving yourself — we don’t know what will. But it’s clear: Ratajkowski is her own Valentine, first and foremost. Watch the campaign video and see for yourself.

One thing the model says she can’t do? Sing. We guess her music video involvement will have to stay limited to dancing (for those who have forgotten, she first made a splash in the 2013 music video for “Blurred Lines”).

Can’t get enough of EmRata? See her recently launched swimwear line Inamorata, here!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!