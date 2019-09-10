



Leave it to supermodel Emily Ratajkowski to make a $50 Zara dress look like a million bucks.

The model attended the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party at The Plaza in NYC on Friday, September 6, turning heads, as per usual with her good looks. But instead of donning a crazy-expensive gown like most celebs, she opted for a garment that you can pick up at the mall without breaking the bank.

For the red carpet affair, she wore a sexy, form-fitting fire engine-red dress with an asymmetrical neckline. The long Asymmetrical Slip Dress (available online!) looked like it was designed to grace the body of the 28 year-old model and elegantly hug all of her curves.

After the event, the brunette beauty proudly revealed to her 24 million Instagram followers that she copped the dress from everyone’s favorite affordable European retailer. “Btw this dress is Zara,” she captioned the stunning IG photo.

To complement the savvy fashion moment, Ratajkowski opted for a dramatic and dark eye makeup look. She kept her hairstyle simple with her classic middle part and beachy waves.

She completed the look with a pair of lace-up heels “Ophelia” heels by Merah Vodianova that were over eight times the price of her budget-friendly dress — it’s all about balance, right?

Ratajkowski appreciates an affordable fashion moment. Back in July, the Insta-famous model teamed up with Nasty Gal to launch a collection of summer wardrobe essentials. Take note that it’s still available — and on sale! — in case you’re looking to scoop up new pieces…in addition to your new Zara dress.

