We’re used to seeing celebs photographed looking impossibly fresh exiting airports after transcontinental flights, while the rest of Us here in non-star-ville are left dealing with dry, dull skin, frizzy hair and wrinkled clothes. With summer in full swing, you may have a plane ride or two in your near future, so we decided it was time to check in with the experts — the super stylish flight attendants at Emirates — on their travel beauty hacks for arriving at your destination looking like we have travel glam squads at the ready.

It’s no surprise that the Emirates team agrees the key to a #flawless flight is hydration. Face mists are a great way to regularly refresh and many are fans of Korean beauty fave Innisfree’s Aloe Revital Skin Mist for it’s soothing and moisturizing effects. But hydration is more than skin deep. It is also important to drink plenty of water during your time in the sky. And, sorry to say, your best bet is to skip that glass of wine and cup of coffee. The Emirates crew says alcohol and caffeine are far too dehydrating.

To avoid bloating, opt for low-sodium snacks that are filling and beauty-boosting. They say to pass on the bags of pretzels and chips in favor of omega- and protein-rich nuts and water-based foods like fruits and raw veggies that offer an added dose of hydration in addition to being a great source of antioxidants and fiber.

While makeup can often covers a multitude of sins, wearing it during a long flight can wreak havoc on the skin. Emirates flight attendants are known for their signature red lips (shoutout to Sephora Collection lip stains for their staying power), but it’s not as simple as swipe and go. Instead, they recommend priming the pout with a moisturizing formula first, and, if you are going to wear complexion products, they believe mineral-based formulas are gentler on the skin.

An even better idea? Skip makeup all together in favor of nourishing skincare. For a pulled-together but fuss-free look upon landing, try a tinted moisturizer, cream blush, brow pencil and hydrating lippie. Not only will those products help to re-hydrate skin, but they also don’t require brushes and powders.

On the hair front, neck pillows are the best way to maintain frizz- and tangle-free volume because they will prevent the tresses from falling flat while you sleep. If you left yours at home, the crew recommends asking for a blanket that you can roll up and put around your shoulders. Tame flyaways with a bit of water, hand cream or lip balm as needed. Oh, and packing a travel-size dry shampoo and brush never hurts either.

One of the biggest perks of being a flight attendant? Picking up all the best skincare products from around the globe. If you’re looking to kill time at duty free, airports in Asia, Dubai and Germany are some of their favorite places to hunt for new finds.

All these tips will undoubtedly have you on your way to a post-flight glow, but, if all else fails, take a cue from your fave celeb and conceal tired eyes with a pair of oversized sunglasses.

