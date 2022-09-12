Emma Corrin just gets it. The actor delivered drama at the Toronto International Film Festival, stepping out in nothing but a high-cut bodysuit.

The Crown star, 26, attended the premiere of My Policeman on Sunday, September 11, wearing a leotard that featured whimsical sleeves from Miu Miu. Corrin opted to go pants-less, pairing the look with sheer tights and shiny black pumps. The U.K. native kept the bold theme going with their glam. Corrin took notes from Euphoria, rocking metallic highlighter and heavy black eyeliner. The Pennyworth actor had their hair styled in a gelled pixie cut.

Corrin stars in My Policeman alongside Harry Styles and David Dawson. The film, which is based on the book by Bethan Roberts, tells a story of forbidden love. The movie will officially hit theaters on October 21.

Sunday’s screening wouldn’t be the first time Corrin has tapped Miu Miu for a red carpet appearance. At the 2021 Emmys, the actor made a statement in a custom yellow strapless dress from the French label. The look featured fingerless gloves, which exposed Corrin’s dramatic black claw nails. The ensemble was finalized with a coordinating cap. (That year Corrin was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama series for her portrayal of Princess Diana in The Crown.)

It’s been a big year for the Golden Globe winner. Their dazzling style moment in Canada comes after they graced the cover of Vogue‘s August issue. Corrin appeared on the front of the magazine, flaunting armpit hair in a tweed top and a baseball cap. “My grin really says it all! A huge honor to be your August cover,” they said via Instagram at the time.

In the interview, published on July 6, Corrin spoke about gender fluidity, sharing, “In my mind, gender just isn’t something that feels fixed, and I don’t know if it ever will be. There might always be some fluidity there for me.”

Corrin came out to fans in April 2021 when they shared images via Instagram from their Pop Magazine spread. “Ur fave queer bride,” Corrin captioned the social media post, which showed them in a wedding dress. At the time, the actor also changed their pronouns in their Instagram bio.

Since the reveal, Corrin expressed to Vogue that they feel “more seen.”

“I feel much more seen when I’m referred to as ‘they,’ but my closest friends, they will call me ‘she,’ and I don’t mind, because I know they know me,” the actor expressed. They revealed that their family has also been supportive. “I started dating a girl and told my mum, and then my little brother DM’d me saying, ‘Hey, I wanted to say welcome, because I’ve been bi for ages.’”