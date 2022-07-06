Emma Corrin is telling their story! The Crown star graced the cover of Vogue and opened up about coming out as queer.

“My grin really says it all! A huge honor to be your August cover,” Corrin, 26, said of the shoot, which showed them flaunting armpit hair in a tweed top and a baseball cap. In the interview published on Wednesday, July 6, Corrin spoke about gender fluidity, sharing, “In my mind, gender just isn’t something that feels fixed, and I don’t know if it ever will be. There might always be some fluidity there for me.”

The Golden Globe winner came out to fans in April 2021 when they shared images via Instagram from their Pop Magazine spread. “Ur fave queer bride,” Corrin captioned the social media post, which showed them in a wedding dress. At the time, the actor also changed their pronouns in their Instagram bio.

Since the reveal, Corrin expressed to Vogue that they feel “more seen.”

“I feel much more seen when I’m referred to as ‘they,’ but my closest friends, they will call me ‘she,’ and I don’t mind, because I know they know me,” the actor expressed. The U.K. native revealed that their family has also been supportive. “I started dating a girl and told my mum, and then my little brother DM’d me saying, ‘Hey, I wanted to say welcome, because I’ve been bi for ages.'”

Despite their loved ones being so accepting, the My Policeman star admitted that their journey hasn’t been easy.

“I remember struggling with having to wear bras in Chatterley and as Marion, but it’s quite difficult, because I’m not Emma, right? I’m an actor, and I have a job to do. My dresser and I really had a laugh about me putting on these 1960s bras,” they explained.

Corrin went on to stress the importance of using their celebrity for good. “If you have a platform and you’re able to use it, that’s obviously so important — and I met some incredible people through it,” they said.

The Pennyworth actor has kept their fans and followers included on their journey since coming out. In July 2021, Corrin shared a carousel of images via Instagram, wearing a DIY binder.

“Some time before I bought my first proper binder, messing around with @sirdavidsimon, we used boxing wrap, thanks for capturing this with me, very intimate, very new, very cool. It’s all a journey right. Lots of twists and turns and change and that’s ok! Embrace it,” they wrote alongside the black and white photos.

