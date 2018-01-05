Emma Watson has hit the ground running with changing her look. The Beauty and the Beast star dropped a pic on her Instagram account displaying newly-chopped short bangs — giving Us flashbacks to her pixie-cut days!

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

When it comes to playing with her look, Watson is known for being fearless, but her hair hasn’t changed so drastically since she got a super-short cut in 2010. And now, she’s starting 2018 with short choppy (as opposed to blunt or wispy) fringe and she looks killer. Paired with her browny-pink ‘90s nude matte lipstick, the new bangs look ultra-modern and fresh.

The activist snapped the selfie from a high angle, showing off the the title Why I’m No Longer Talking to White People About Race, the January-February pick for her feminist book club, Our Shared Shelf. She made no reference to her bangs, but then she didn’t have to — the fierce fringe speaks for itself.

Is Yellow the New Millennial Pink? See the Hottest Hue on the Red Carpet

When Watson got her infamous short crop 8 years ago, she told Metro News that the change marked a career transition for her. “I didn’t get to experiment with dyeing and chopping off my hair like most teenagers. I also felt, right, I’m 20, I’m not a little girl anymore. I’d been on Harry Potter for 10 years so I needed to mark the end of it in some way. I needed a drastic change and that’s what the crop was all about,” she told the outlet.

Perhaps this new twist on her aesthetic is a way to change things up without taking too drastic of measures — or maybe the new bangs are for a role?

Gigi Hadid’s Makeup Pro Just Let Us In on a Tip That Will Make Your Eyes Pop

Not into permanently getting bangs? There are tons of clip-ins available for those of us that suffer from commitment issues. Or if you don’t want to change your look but you do want to copy Emma’s vibe, you could always join her feminist book club, which discusses a book on a Goodreads forum once a month. Either way, you’ll look chic AF.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!