Emmy Rossum rocked a bold red lip last night that’s under $10 — she also managed to convince Us that self-care was a crucial part of identifying as a feminist. The actress teamed up with Burt’s Bees for their #NotSynethetic campaign, and celebrated at the Eventi Hotel on Wednesday, October 25, where her minimalist makeup and dewy skin made her vivid lipstick pop. She also chatted about her views on playing with beauty products and how it plays into her feelings of self-worth.

First up: the makeup. The 31-year-old actress was sporting Burt’s Bees Matte Lip Crayon in Napa Vineyard, and it’s only $9. While Burt’s Bees has made amazing, natural lip colors for years, they just lanched a full color cosmetics collection that includes eyeliners, eyeshadow, powder foundation and more. Now you can use Burt’s for your whole glam routine!

To create last night’s look, Rossum’s makeup artist Gita Bass also used Burt’s Bees Blush in Shy Pink, their eyeshadow in Shimmering Nude and their eyeliner in Warm Brown. If you want to rock Rossum’s fresh-faced red lip look, we suggest keeping the rest of your makeup fairly simple so the bold color can take center stage.

Rossum explained that just because you love makeup doesn’t mean you can’t be a feminist. “I’ve been thinking a lot about beauty and feminism and how the two can coexist because on the surface there seems to be something inherently at odds about beauty and feminist but really when you think about it, self care — the practice of self care — is human and it’s an animal instinct,” she told the crowd. “We want to look and feel our best.”

We’re so on board with that. Self-care is crucial, and we heart makeup, too — hey, we don’t call ourselves “Stylish” for nothing!

