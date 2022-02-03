Get it, girl! Eva Longoria knows how to take an amazing bikini pic — no ifs ands or buts about it. Lucky for Us, the 46-year-old actress gave glimpse into how she works her angles before snapping a photo.

The Desperate Housewives star took to TikTok on Wednesday, February 2, to share a mashup of behind-the-scenes clips from her desert photo shoot with Women’s Health. “Strike a pose, there’s nothing to it,” she captioned the video.

In the short clip, Longoria modeled six total looks, ranging from sparkly one pieces, sexy sets and little string bikinis. But through it all, she dropped little tips on nailing the perfect pose.

For the first shot, in which she wore a little orange bikini, she showed how pointing your toes is key to elongating the leg. In fact, it’s a trick she used throughout the entire video.

Longoria also made a point to show the importance of a shoulder pop. In a shot where she rocked a sparkly one-piece, she relaxed her shoulder and pushed it pack before the camera snapped.

Another trick? Try a candid! For a stunning photo in a white two-piece set that star gave her followers a peak at how she looked natural for an in-motion photo. Rather than standing with her legs crossed, she did a little walk while her photographer went to town.

The video mash up obviously attracted the attention of her one million followers, with many jumping into the comments section. “Gabby Solis got her modeling career back,” a user quipped, referencing Longoria’s starring role on Desperate Housewives. “Please share all your secrets with us,” a follower said, while another added, “Mostly impressed that you can stand on your tip toes without falling over.”

While the pictures in the TikTok video were professional, Longoria doesn’t hold back from sharing a sexy bikini pic to her Instagram page either.

In October 2021, she shared a snap from her Mexico vacation, wearing a blue and white floral-print Melissa Odabash bikini. And between her washboard abs and oiled up skin, fans couldn’t help but comment on the sexy snap. “What a beauty,” a follower wrote, while another said, “Simply gorgeous!!”

Aside from perfecting her posing, Longoria also makes sure to put time in at the gym. From trampoline workouts to weight lifting, the star places a priority on her fitness.