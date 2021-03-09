Eva Mendes, who turned 47 on March 5, keeps a lot of her life under lock and key, including her marriage to Hollywood heartthrob Ryan Gosling. But she has shared one of her best kept secrets to glowing skin. And get this: her go-to product only costs $20, because just like Us, she loves a good deal!

The secret weapon for maintaining her youthful looking complexion is the Dr. Mariana Vergara Golden Wand, which is essentially a 3D face massager.

Back in July 2020, the 47-year-old mother of two posted a demo of the wand that helped keep her skin looking it’s best when visits to the dermatologist were out of the question.

“As you know, I love supporting female owned businesses. Fellow Latina @marianalvergara’s Golden Wand is finally available. Since I can’t see her as much as I’d like to during these times, her affordable beauty tool is helping me fight gravity a little bit. (Don’t tell this to my face but I think gravity has the lead),” the Hitch actress captioned the Instagram post.

The electric-powered facial massager targets a variety of skincare concerns including wrinkles, dark circles and puffiness. The 3D wand is great for improving blood circulation, too. Think of it like a DIY mini face lift!

The gold wand, which features a ‘V’ design hugs the contours of the face to promote lymphatic drainage. And don’t be intimated by this tool — there’s literally no wrong way to use it!

That said, the brand’s website recommends starting from the inside of your face and dragging the tool outwards. The massager can be used on the upper face, under the eyes and, most importantly, along the neck. Hey, if it’s good enough for Mendes, it’s good enough for Us!

Aside from using this crazy affordable sculpting tool, Mendes has also turned to Dr. Vergara for mono threads in November 2020. The treatment works to stimulate collagen and elastin production, help with fine lines and address any creepy skin around the neck.

Mendes, who is married to Ryan Gosling, shared her experience on Instagram. “Oye! @marianalvergara has finally opened her own @beautyvillavergara ! This spa-home away from home is incredible! No office with bad fluorescent lighting. No sterile office vibe. This is my go to for all things beauty. A home where you can relax while being tortured by the best of the best. This is my happy place! Here I am getting some Mono-Threads. Ayyyy Dios! I’ll update you with results if you care,” she captioned the post. ⠀