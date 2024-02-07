Eyebuydirect Launches Line Of Heart-Shaped Glasses For Valentine’s Day

Eyebuydirect launched its Eyewear Love Collection this week just in time for Valentine’s Day, featuring elevated takes on the brand’s best-selling heart-shaped glasses.

The new Eyewear Love Collection includes nine styles of heart-shaped glasses, with lens options including sunRX, color-tinted lenses, polarized options, and more, with a style for every personality at prices under $60.

The collection also offers blue light glasses for your girl’s night in watching rom-coms, or sunglasses to shield your eyes from the winter sun during your weekend getaway.

With Eyebuydirect, you can also recreate your favorite celebrities’ red-carpet eyewear looks from the 2024 award season.

Comedian and actress Ali Wong, who won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for her star turn in Netflix’s “Beef,” wore her signature big eyeglasses on both red carpets. You can recreate her Emmys eyewear look with Eyebuydirect‘s Oscillate Black Eyeglasses ($35), or her Golden Globes look with the Stardust Matte Rose Gold Eyeglasses ($42).

The legendary Meryl Streep rocked a pair of cat eye sunglasses on the Golden Globes red carpet, where she received her record 33rd nomination for her supporting role in Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” and you can recreate her look with Eyebuydirect‘s Ariana Cat Eye Dark Tortoise Sunglasses ($45).

To recreate Pedro Pascal‘s Golden Globes look, where he was nominated for Best Actor in a Drama for his work on HBO’s “The Last of Us,” Eyebuydirect has the House Square Gradient Black Eyeglasses ($29).

And for those following the maximalist “mob wife aesthetic” trend on social media, popularized by celebrities including Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, and Dua Lipa, Eyebuydirect offers the Hollywood ($49), Sprout ($59) and Bianca ($59) oversized sunglasses to complete your look.

With more than 3,000 stylish and affordable styles, Eyebuydirect has the perfect eyewear for any aesthetic or trend.



TMX contributed to this story.