Stylish

Florence Pugh Is Breathtaking in a $1,995 White Dress — Get the Look for Less

By
Florence Pugh arriving at "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in Los Angeles on February 1, 2024.
Florence Pugh arriving at "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in Los Angeles on February 1, 2024.

Florence Pugh has nailed winter whites.

The Oppenheimer actress, who recently rocked white jeans, brought her sleek style from Rome to Los Angeles for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with her Dune: Part Two costars on Thursday, February 1.

She wore a white Galvan Embroidered-Corset Jersey Midi Dress for the interview, popping on Miu Miu sunglasses and a long black coat outside of the studio. Her exact dress? Nearly $2,000 — and only available in black. Our lookalike? Under $50 on Amazon!

Florence Pugh arriving at "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in Los Angeles on February 1, 2024.
Florence Pugh arriving at “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in Los Angeles on February 1, 2024. RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
See it!

Get the Lilbetter Crochet Backless Bohemian Halter Maxi Dress (originally $53) on sale for just $43 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 2, 2024, but are subject to change.

The corded bodice on Pugh’s designer dress had a crochet-like appearance, so we took that as inspiration when searching for a similar frock. We landed on this Lilbetter dress, which has Us looking forward to warmer weather — or maybe a mid-winter vacation!

With its plunging neckline and crochet detailing at the bust and waist, this flattering dress delivered exactly the look we wanted. Its sale price is just a delicious cherry on top of this stylish sundae!

LILBETTER Women's Beach Crochet Backless Bohemian Halter Maxi Long Dress (White,Small)
LILBETTER
You save: 19%

Lilbetter Crochet Backless Bohemian Halter Maxi Dress

$43$53
See it!

Want to see some other white dresses we spotted on our search? Let’s make sure you have all of the options before you place your order!

Shop more similar white dresses we love:

FARORO Women's Boho Dress Crochet Strap Dresses Cami Halter Neck Sundress Hollow Out Long Maxi Gown Cover Ups with Pockets White
FARORO

Faroro Boho Halter Maxi Dress

$40
See it!
Z SUPPLY Women's Mallorca Crochet Midi Dress, White, S
Z SUPPLY

Z Supply Mallorca Crochet Midi Dress

$119
See it!
BTFBM Women Sleeveless Halter Dresses Casual Hollow Out A-Line Tiered Swing Sundress 2024 Spring Summer Beach Mini Dress(Solid White, Small)
BTFBM

BTFBM Hollow Out Halter Mini Dress

$36
See it!

Not your style? Discover more dresses here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

