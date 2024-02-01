Your account
Stylish

We Found the Best Lookalike for Ariana DeBose’s Royal Blue Blazer

By
Ariana DeBose in New York City on January 31, 2024.Raymond Hall/GC Images

“Wish” you could recreate some of Ariana DeBose’s outfits?

The Oscar-winning West Side Story star dropped by Live With Kelly and Mark in New York City on Wednesday, January 31, to promote her new film, Argylle. She dressed in Michael Kors for the appearance, rocking a blue floral lace jumpsuit and longline royal blue blazer.

Feeling blue over not owning a similar blazer of your own? We can fix that!

Ariana DeBose in New York City on January 31, 2024. Raymond Hall/GC Images
See it!

Get the Prettygarden Long Blazer Jacket for just $56 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 1, 2024, but are subject to change.

Like DeBose’s, this blazer features notched lapels, flap pockets, structured shoulders and a longline hem that will reach just above the knee on most shoppers. It’s a versatile piece that can be worn casually, professionally or even formally.

You could wear this blazer with a tee, jeans and boots, or try it with a button-up blouse, slacks and loafers. Going somewhere fancy? Drape it over your shoulders to go with a slinky cocktail dress!

PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2024 Fall Long Blazer Jackets Long Sleeve Lapel Pockets Loose Fit Work Casual Blazers Outerwear (Royal Blue,Large)
PRETTYGARDEN

Prettygarden Long Blazer Jacket

$56
See it!

Need to see some other options before placing your order? We’ve got you. See seven other styles that stood out to Us on our search below!

Shop more blue blazers we love:

Grlasen Women Casual Elegant Long Sleeve Oversized Lapel Blazers Open Front Solid Work Office Jacket Blazer Blue
Grlasen

Grlasen Oversized Lapel Blazer

$56
See it!
KIRUNDO Womens Spring Fall Fashion 2024 Casual Blazers Long Sleeve Open Front Work Suit Office Blazer Jackets with Pockets(Blue, X-Large)
KIRUNDO
You save: 38%

Kirundo Blazer Jacket

$31$50
See it!
Kedera Womens Blazer Sleeveless Blazers for Women Vest Fashion Casual Lightweight Lapel Blazer Jacket for Women Royal Blue M
Kedera

Kedera Sleeveless Duster Trench Vest

$41
See it!

Not your style? Shop more blazers here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

