Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

“Wish” you could recreate some of Ariana DeBose’s outfits?

The Oscar-winning West Side Story star dropped by Live With Kelly and Mark in New York City on Wednesday, January 31, to promote her new film, Argylle. She dressed in Michael Kors for the appearance, rocking a blue floral lace jumpsuit and longline royal blue blazer.

Feeling blue over not owning a similar blazer of your own? We can fix that!

Get the Prettygarden Long Blazer Jacket for just $56 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 1, 2024, but are subject to change.

Like DeBose’s, this blazer features notched lapels, flap pockets, structured shoulders and a longline hem that will reach just above the knee on most shoppers. It’s a versatile piece that can be worn casually, professionally or even formally.

You could wear this blazer with a tee, jeans and boots, or try it with a button-up blouse, slacks and loafers. Going somewhere fancy? Drape it over your shoulders to go with a slinky cocktail dress!

Need to see some other options before placing your order? We’ve got you. See seven other styles that stood out to Us on our search below!

Shop more blue blazers we love:

Not your style? Shop more blazers here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

