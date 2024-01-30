Your account
Stylish

Emma Stone Is a Classic Beauty in a Camel Coat — Get the Look

By
Emma Stone in New York City on January 30, 2024.
Emma Stone in New York City on January 30, 2024.

Emma Stone is keeping it classic.

The Poor Things star, who’s nominated for Best Actress at this year’s Academy Awards, promoted the hit film on Good Morning America on Tuesday, January 30. She wore a light blue button-up shirt, a tan midi skirt and knee-high Louis Vuitton boots (shop our lookalikes here!) for the appearance.

Outside of the studio, Stone slipped on a camel coat to brave the low temperatures. This timeless style can easily find a place in anyone’s cold-weather wardrobe. But first, you’ll need to find the perfect piece!

Emma Stone in New York City on January 30, 2024.
Emma Stone in New York City on January 30, 2024.
See it!

Get the Yousify Notched Lapel Collar Double-Breasted Peacoat (originally $126) on sale for just $80 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 30, 2024, but are subject to change.

Like Stone’s, this chic camel coat has a double-breasted design and an eternally stylish design you can pair with anything and everything. It also comes in a slightly darker caramel shade, in case that suits your preferences — plus 12 other colorways!

From sweaters and jeans to LBDs or jumpsuits, this Amazon coat will be the perfect finishing touch to any of your outfits that need a little extra warmth. It comes in sizes S-XXL, and it can be either dry cleaned or hand washed!

Yousify Womens Notched Lapel Collar Double Breasted Pea Coat Winter Wool Blend Over Coats Long Jackets Camel S
Yousify
You save: 37%

Yousify Notched Lapel Collar Double-Breasted Peacoat

$80$126
See it!

Want something with a little more length? A tie at the waist? You can check out other similar options we spotted below!

Shop more camel coats we love:

Danedvi Women Elegant Wool Pea Coat Lapel Collar Double Breasted Mid-Long Winter Overcoats with Belted Pockets
Danedvi

Danedvi Belted Peacoat

$70
See it!
CHARTOU Women's Elegant Lapel Collar Double Breasted Regular Wool Blend Overcoat Coat Belt (Medium, Camel)
CHARTOU

Chartou Double-Breasted Coat

$69
See it!
Zwurew Women's Double Breasted Pea Coat Lapel Wool Blend Long Trench Jacket Winter Elegant Overcoat Outwear
Zwurew

Zwurew Double-Breasted Peacoat

$73
See it!

Not your style? Explore more coats, jackets and vests here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds to add to your cart!

