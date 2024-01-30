Emma Stone Is a Classic Beauty in a Camel Coat — Get the Look

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Emma Stone is keeping it classic.

The Poor Things star, who’s nominated for Best Actress at this year’s Academy Awards, promoted the hit film on Good Morning America on Tuesday, January 30. She wore a light blue button-up shirt, a tan midi skirt and knee-high Louis Vuitton boots (shop our lookalikes here!) for the appearance.

Related: Green With Envy Over Mariska Hargitay’s Coat? Get the Look Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. January is quickly proving that 2024 will be Mariska Hargitay’s year. The Emmy-winning actress, who turns 60 on January 23, has numerous things to celebrate this month. Season 25 of her iconic show, Law & Order: SVU, debuted […]

Outside of the studio, Stone slipped on a camel coat to brave the low temperatures. This timeless style can easily find a place in anyone’s cold-weather wardrobe. But first, you’ll need to find the perfect piece!

Get the Yousify Notched Lapel Collar Double-Breasted Peacoat (originally $126) on sale for just $80 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 30, 2024, but are subject to change.

Like Stone’s, this chic camel coat has a double-breasted design and an eternally stylish design you can pair with anything and everything. It also comes in a slightly darker caramel shade, in case that suits your preferences — plus 12 other colorways!

From sweaters and jeans to LBDs or jumpsuits, this Amazon coat will be the perfect finishing touch to any of your outfits that need a little extra warmth. It comes in sizes S-XXL, and it can be either dry cleaned or hand washed!

Want something with a little more length? A tie at the waist? You can check out other similar options we spotted below!

Shop more camel coats we love:

Not your style? Explore more coats, jackets and vests here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds to add to your cart!