January is quickly proving that 2024 will be Mariska Hargitay’s year.

The Emmy-winning actress, who turns 60 on January 23, has numerous things to celebrate this month. Season 25 of her iconic show, Law & Order: SVU, debuted on Thursday, January 18. Hargitay made an appearance on the Today show to promote the series’ historic return.

Outside of the New York City studio, Hargitay donned a long, forest green coat over her black and white dress, completing her look with black stiletto booties. The coat was simply a show-stopper. We knew we needed to find something similar (and preferably for under $50)!

Get the Anrabess Open-Front Sweater Coat (originally $60) on sale for just $48 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 19, 2024, but are subject to change.

This sweater coat — or “coatigan” — channels Hargitay’s coat in all of the best ways, from the accurate green hue to the notched lapels. We adore the patch pockets, and the length is just right. It’s winter-approved as well, as shoppers say it’s “just heavy enough for chilly weather and can be dressed up or down depending on your outfit.”

You can further recreate Hargitay’s look by wearing this coat with a black dress layered over a white button-up shirt. You could keep things even easier by sticking with a classic white top and black jeans. You could wear it with a cocktail dress for fancier occasions too!

Think you might want something heavier? Another material or different shade of green? You can check out more options we spotted on our search below!

Shop more green coats we love:

Not your style? Explore more coats, jackets and vests here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

