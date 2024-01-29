Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re sticking by traditional fashion “rules,” you might be waiting until the weather warms up to start wearing white again. But Florence Pugh might encourage you to take the risk while there’s still a chill in the air.

We feel silly even calling it a risk after seeing one of the Oppenheimer star’s latest outfits. The actress stepped out for a shopping trip in Rome on Thursday, January 25, and we were instantly inspired to find bright denim like hers!

Get the SweatyRocks Loose High-Waist Wide-Leg Jeans in White on sale at Amazon!

Pugh wore a pair of high-waisted, baggy jeans in a crisp white colorway for the outing, adding on a ruched black top, a long black overcoat and accessories by Valentino. So sophisticated! We knew we wanted to incorporate white jeans into our own winter wardrobe ASAP, so we searched until we found this SweatyRocks pair.

These Amazon jeans have a very similar look to Pugh’s, but they secretly score some extra points thanks to the elastic hiding in at the back of the waistband. The affordable price is obviously a great bonus too!

We know that most shoppers are (rightfully) picky when it comes to buying denim, so to make sure you’re confident in your purchase, we’ll show you some of the other cart-worthy pairs we spotted on our search below. Happy shopping!

Shop more white jeans we love:

Not your style? Explore more jeans here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

