We may be going on nearly 24 years since the passing of grunge rock legend Kurt Cobain, but his daughter (and mini-me) Frances Bean Cobain has found a way to tip her hat to his style. The rocker prodigy posted a shot to Instagram this past Friday wearing a millennial pink pair of mod rounded cat-eye sunglasses — ones that looked just like the Christian Roth Archive 1993 frames (now called May) that her dad was photographed wearing shortly before his death.

All About the Salon Meghan Markle Goes to in London For Manicures

The mod women’s sunglasses perched on Cobain’s dirty bleach blonde strands have since become synonymous with his look — just as much as a flannel. But in the last year, the look has had a resurgence, worn by men and women alike, and have been seen on rappers like Playboi Carti, who have taken to calling the style “clout goggles.”

See Brie Larson on Set of ‘Captain Marvel’

Of course, Cobain’s twist on the father-daughter style lineage is to give the look a girly twist with a pop of pink! While the artist didn’t tag the brand she was wearing, she kept with the pastel theme with her baby blue Solid & Striped bikini top. Looking to cop a pair of sunnies like Frances Bean? A number of brands have released their version of the style, including Raen, but the brand Crap Eyewear has a pink pair with rose lenses that are the most similar to the look Frances Bean is wearing.

‘Black Panther’ Red Carpet: Stars Shine in Patterned Looks

Another striking part of the post (aside from Cobain’s uncanny resemblance to her mom, Courtney Love and her late dad) is that she has an incredible glow. Luckily for Us, she shared some of her skincare faves that keep her complexion flawless in the comments of her post. Cobain swears by Fresh Beauty Lotus Youth Preserve and Rose Serum as well as the brand’s Rose Deep Hydration Mask. As for her perfect, with just-a-hint-of-pink pout? Chalk it up to Tata Harper Volumizing Lip & Cheek Tint in the shade “very popular.”

Stars Love Zimmermann: See 10 Top Red Carpet Looks on Gwen Stefani and More!

And there you have it: the secret to sunbathing in style like the progeny of not one, but two, rock-n-roll legends.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!