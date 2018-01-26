If you’ve ever looked at a pic of Meghan Markle and thought “what I would give to have her glam squad” we can totally relate. #Same. We may not have access to the royal-to-be’s glam squad, but we do know where she likes to go get glam in London. While it’s been reported previously that the engaged former-actress goes to Nails and Brows in Mayfair for her brow shaping, we’ve now learned she also goes there for her manicures!

Crucial detail: Nails and Brows is in a super ritzy neighborhood, so if you hit up Londontown and want to primp like a princess, you’ll be rubbing elbows with some posh clientele. The luxury boutique salon promotes natural beauty and individual style with a range of services from a traditional file and polish which will run you $30 to an organic revitalizing manicure that will help preserve and revive the vitality of your nails for a cool $80. Oh, and no word if Prince Harry has tagged along for a service, but the chic salon also offers men’s manicures for $55 — the perfect excuse to pamper on your next couples trip!

And if you really want the royal treatment, remember, Markle keeps her nails short, groomed and slightly rounded, often opting for neutral, dainty polish shades. No chips here!

Want perfectly groomed arches like the future Duchess? Nails and Brows offers brow extensions for $125 (perfect for those of Us who went a little crazy with the tweezers in the early aughts) so you can have full brows, and a full heart as we all wait for the royal wedding this May.

