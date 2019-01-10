Fresh and Brooklinen Have Created the Sleep Kit of Our Dreams

Sweet dreams are made of this! The skincare gurus at Fresh have teamed up with the bedding experts at Brooklinen on a limited-edition gift set that is all about beauty sleep. As if you needed another reason to dive into bed, the $98 kit includes a full-size jar of the new Fresh Lotus Youth Preserve Dream Night Cream and not one but two embroidered Brooklinen pillowcases.

“While a good nights’ sleep is fundamental to rejuvenate and regenerate the mind and body, it’s also critical for your skin’s health which is why we always say that sleep is the most important beauty ingredient,” Fresh co-founder Alina Roytberg said in a statement. “Also key to a good night’s sleep is the right bed, which is why we’re teaming up with Brooklinen. The combination of their bedding and our new Lotus Dream Cream will make for a beautiful nighttime ritual.”

While our skin works to protect itself all day long, it switches into recovery mode at night, making a good P.M. skincare regimen particularly important. Fresh’s new botanical-packed formula is meant to address signs of aging (think: loss of firmness, fine lines and dullness) with antioxidant-rich lotus working to hydrate and strengthen the skin’a barrier function, peach leaf extract boosting radiance and evening tone and chamomile flower oil providing a calming effect on stressed skin.

Night creams can get a bad rap for being too heavy for oily or breakout-prone skin, but this whipped formula is lightweight enough to work on all skin types (we tried it!) without sacrificing moisture and can be applied nightly on top of whatever serums or oils you currently have on rotation.

And as for that good night’s sleep, Brooklinen has created two special-edition 480-thread count standard pillowcases for the collab. Embroidered in light blue, the cases feature cheeky mantras like “Beauty Sleep in Progress” and “Do Not Disturb.”

So whether the change of season has your complexion out of whack or you’re still recuperating from that post-holiday hangover, the Fresh x Brooklinen Beauty Sleep Box Set is here to ensure you’re never left counting sheep again.

