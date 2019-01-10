It’s been almost three years since celeb hair guru Jen Atkin (the mane woman behind the Kardashian-Jenner clan and Chrissy Teigen to name a few) launched her Ouai line of shampoos, conditioners and styling products, and now she’s back with an updated take on one of the brand’s cult-favorite classics. A new, tube edition of the Ouai Treatment Masque launched on Thursday, January 10, and Atkin is giving Us a few pointers on how to use it to keep your tresses in tip-top shape this winter.

An OG member of the Ouai product lineup, the nourishing mask that Atkin calls a “five minute hair makeover” used to be sold in an eight-pack of individual sachets, which was great for one-off treatments but not for regular use. So, after years of feedback and crowdsourcing from fans, the brand is switching things up with a $32 3.4 ounce tube that is still travel-friendly (planes are, after all, the ideal time for a hair mask), while also being more conducive to daily use.

“We received so much feedback from our community about creating Treatment Masque in a tube so it only felt right,” Atkin says. “It’s TSA approved and perfect for on the go.”

The hairstylist says the mask is the product she is most proud of because it eliminates the usual time constraints associated with repair treatments. “Most of us don’t have time to sit with deep conditioning treatments in our strands for hours,” she explains, “but this one will literally restore the shine and health of your hair in only five minutes.”

For anyone with dealing with cold-weather or styling-related damage, Atkin recommends using the mask daily for five to 10 minutes after shampooing (in place of your usual conditioner), but once or twice a week will do as well. Fine-haired folks only need about a quarter-size squirt combed evenly through damp strands, while medium-thicknesses can double that size. If you’ve got thick or coarse strands, go for a silver dollar-size dollop.

Oh, and if you are looking to up the ante at your next SoulCycle class, Atkin recommends treating your mane to a little masking action while you workout.

“I love applying it to my hair before a sweat sesh,” she spills. “The salt from sweat can actually dry out your strands, so applying a mask before your workout will protect your hair and at the same time the heat from your workout will actually make the mask work more effectively. Afterwards, all you have to do is rinse and go.”

Hey, if you’ve made it to the gym, you might as well multitask!

