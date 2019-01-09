

This week, Gwen, Us Weekly senior reporter Travis Cronin and editor Jennifer Peros welcomed celebrity makeup artist Mélanie Inglessis (who works with Rosamund Pike, Amber Heard, Olivia Wilde and more A-listers) to talk about the gorgeous her-only-better makeup look she created for best actress-nominee Pike for the Golden Globes on Sunday, January 6. Oh, she also spilled her pro tricks for making red carpet makeup stay fresh all night (it involves applying it with a wet blender) and her number one application tip for getting lipstick to look natural — she tapped in Chantecaille’s Lip Chic in Amour on the actress. And for those flushed-from-within cheeks? Inglessis blended two shades of Chantecaille’s Cheek Gelee in Happy (pink) and Lively (peach) to mix the most universally flattering shade before dabbing it into apples.

For more of the week’s news — including Inglesses’ tips for making eyes pop in the most natural way (hint: burgundy kohl liner!) — make sure to listen to the full podcast above and subscribe!

