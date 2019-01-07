Simply stunning! The 2019 Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on January 6 kicked off Awards Season and one thing was clear: The stars of film and television brought their beauty A-game! Bold moves including electric blue lashes (hello, Lupita Nyong’o!) mermaid eyeshadow (yes, Camilla Belle!) and sexy, French Girl-inspired style (bonjour Elisabeth Moss) hit it out of the style arena.

While we still can’t get over the winners list and the gorgeous, high-fashion dresses (not to mention the bling!), it’s time to unpack the hottest hair and makeup at the event and spill the exact tips, tricks and products the stars’ glam squad pros used to create red carpet magic.