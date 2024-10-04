Gabby Windey is always down to change up her look.

Windey, 33, took to TikTok on Tuesday, October 1, to show off her new thin eyebrows. “Welcome back to beauty secrets. Today, the skinny brow,” the former Bachelorette said in the clip. She then zoomed in on her razor-thin hairs, which were tweezed into slight arches.

“Giving ’90s Pam Anderson,” Windey continued, referencing the Baywatch alum, who has rocked sparse brows for most of her career.

“Yes I upped my meds, yes I think they’re working,” Windey joked. “This is the best decision I’ve made in weeks.”

She concluded the video by widening her eyes and exclaiming, “She’s awake!”

“Please welcome the skinny brow,” Windey captioned the post. Fans were quick to share their mixed reactions in the comments section. “Gabby you never cease to amaze me,” one quipped, as another follower added, “You know what hell yea.” More wrote that she “slayed” the new look.

While some fans were here for her skinny brows, others missed her signature hairs, which were much thicker.

“Gabby!!!! Noooo,” one social media user wrote. A second hoped she was “joking” and the brows were fake, as a third commented, “Omg u scared me.”

This isn’t the first time Windey has changed up her appearance. In March, she decided to dissolve her lip filler, resulting in a temporarily swollen pout.

At the time, she shared a TikTok of her icing her extremely inflamed lips in the car. “I’m dissolving my lip filler and … what?!” she said while giving fans a look at her mouth. “I have a Zoom [meeting] in five minutes regarding my mental health.”

She then joked that her doctors would think she was “ill” based on her wild look but shared that the swelling should decrease in a day.