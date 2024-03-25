Bachelor Nation’s Gabby Windey can always poke fun at herself.

Windey, 33, shared a hilarious TikTok of her swollen lips after getting her filler dissolved on Saturday, March 23. “I’m dissolving my lip filler and … what?!” she said while removing an ice pack and revealing her puffy pout. “I have a Zoom [meeting] in five minutes regarding my mental health.”

Windey joked that her doctors would think she’s “ill” based on her appearance. Windy concluded the video by ensuring fans the swelling will “go down by tomorrow.”

“#Help,” she captioned the post. Fans were quick to laugh with the former Bachelorette in her comments section.

Related: Ariana Grande and More Stars Who Opened Up About Plastic Surgery It’s often thought that celebrities who’ve had plastic surgery will go to any lengths to hide their secret, but stars from Ronnie Ortiz-Magro to Courteney Cox have been candid about their experiences going under the knife. Some celebrities have even shared their plastic surgery nightmares. Heidi Montag, for example, developed health problems due to her […]

“I actually laughed out loud and watched this 700 times I love you,” one follower wrote, while another suggested, “Say you were stung by a bee.” A third social media user asked if “hurt” getting her filler dissolved.

“So bad but v fast and worth it!!” Windey replied.

When Windey returned to the app the following day, fans noticed her lips were less swollen.

“The lips look amazing,” one follower wrote in the comments section. Another noted that her “natural lips” look “soooo good.”

This is hardly the first time Windey has shown off her natural glow. Last month, she went makeup-free while posing in a number of photos with girlfriend Robby Hoffman. In one snap, she climbed out of a bed while rocking a white sweater and gold hoop earrings. Windey pushed her blonde locks over her forehead and donned a soft smile.

In another pic, she and Hoffman, 34, robbed their arms around each other and posed in ski gear.

Related: 'Bachelor' Alums Who Came Out As Members of the LGBT+ Community Gabby Windey, Colton Underwood and more Bachelor Nation alums are living their best lives under the rainbow after appearing on the franchise. Windey, for her part, revealed in August 2023 that she is dating a woman for the first time. The season 19 Bachelorette, who split from ex-fiancé Erich Schwer in 2022 after a televised […]

Windey and Hoffman made their relationship Instagram official in August 2023. “It’s hard to get it out all right now but I know everyone’s been really curious about who I’m dating,” she said in an Instagram video at the time. “You know I love to stir the pot and tease, but I did want to wait until I was ready, because it is a larger conversation — because I’m dating a girl.”

That same month, she told the View hosts that Hoffman is “my girl.” She also noted that she could see herself exclusively dating women moving forward.