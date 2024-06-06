Gabby Windey Says She Lost Her ‘Ability to Swallow’ After Neck Botox

Bachelor Nation’s Gabby Windey is opening up about a hilariously harrowing Botox experience.

Windey, 33, opened up about getting Botox in her neck during a Thursday, June 6, episode of her “Long Winded” podcast. “When I was a Broncos cheerleader, our arms were always up with the pom poms. I noticed in all the pictures, whenever I’d raise my arms above my head, I would get a lot of wrinkles on my neck,” she said, joking she looked like a “bulldog.”

Windey, who was a nurse before joining the Broncos cheer squad in 2016 through 2020, started wondering if Botox injections would prevent her neck from wrinkling. After consulting with Broncos nurses, Windey was told she would actually “need a neck lift,” but would have to wait a few years until her skin got “even saggier.”

Windey decided against a neck life and ended up getting Botox injections. Three days later, she returned to cheer practice and felt like her neck could “swivel off its axis.”

“I’ve lost all my muscle contraction,” she said. “I lost my capabilities to swallow. My voice dropped two to 10 octaves.” Windey also shared that she had a friend check her pulse every 20 to 30 minutes at practice, worrying she was going to die.

“I will say it worked,” Gabby said, noting the lines on her neck decreased. . “Have I gone back? You bet your ass.”

This isn’t the first time Windey opened up about cosmetic procedures. In March, she got candid about getting her lip filler dissolved.

“I’m dissolving my lip filler and … what?!” she said in a TikTok video while holding an ice pack and revealing her swollen pout. “I have a Zoom [meeting] in five minutes regarding my mental health.” She joked that her doctors would think she was “ill” based on her appearance.

The following day, Windey shared an update on her lips, showing the swelling had gone now.