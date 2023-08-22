Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade took their love overseas.

The couple, who tied the knot in August 2014, showed off their swim style while on vacation in France. Union, 50, took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 22, to share snaps of herself and Wade, 41, cuddling on a yacht. In the photos, Union could be seen rocking a sexy white one-piece as Wade played it cool in a gray T-shirt and patterned swim trunks. The lovebirds both rocked matching diamond rings from Tiffany & Co.

“Calm seas,” Union captioned the social media post, tagging Tiffany & Co. (Wade’s daughter Zaya is also an ambassador for the luxury jewelry label.)

Union’s carousel comes after she shared a different set of vacation photos via Instagram on Sunday, August 20. “Ride the wave,” the actress wrote alongside the slideshow, adding “#WadeWorldTour2023.”

In one photo, Union rocked a fiery red two-piece while hugging Wade from the back. Elsewhere in the carousel, Union showed off her figure in a light purple bikini. In addition to soaking up the sun, Union and Wade frolicked along a beach, participated in a karaoke session at a restaurant and watched a fireworks show. The couple was joined by their 4-year-old daughter Kaavia, who posed with a can of Coca Cola in one image. (In addition to Kaavia and Zaya, 16, Wade is also the dad of sons Zaire, 21, and Xavier, 9.)

Union and Wade, along with Kaavia, showed off their idyllic family life on the cover of Parents magazine’s Back to School issue, which hit newsstands on August 1.

In the cover story, Union and Wade opened up about what they’re trying to instill in their youngest child — whom they welcomed via surrogate in November 2018.

“We give her the freedom to have a say in her space, her appearance and the things she wants to do,” Wade told the publication. “The only way we’re going to know our child is by listening to her, watching her, and seeing what she’s interested in. For us, in the Black community, we have to make sure our kids understand how to stand on their own two feet and advocate for themselves. It’s on us to teach Kaavia her power early on and a lot of that comes from individuality.”

Union added, “We center Blackness, as opposed to treating it as something that needs to be explained. … We taught her this affirmation that’s from a hip hop song and it says, ‘On my mama/ On my hood/ I look fly/ I look good.’ And that’s how we end the day.”