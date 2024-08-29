Gabrielle Union bared all in a sheer brown dress.
Union, 51, took to Instagram on Thursday, August 29, to show off a sexy dress while posing with husband Dwyane Wade. Her completely see-through dress featured a scoop neck, a knit silhouette which exposed her nipples and belly button and a cinched skirt complete with a thigh-high slit.
Union elevated her look with a matching scarf wrapped around her neck and a dainty gold ring. Her brunette hair was styled in a half-up, half-down coiffure.
Wade, 42, stood behind Union in the snap. The NBA star rocked a green suit while holding up his phone and taking a pic of the duo in a mirror. He held his brown leather shoes in one hand and teamed his look with a watch and a simple ring.
“Her,” Wade captioned the photo, which Union later reposted. “Late night shenanigans 🤎💚.”
Union and Wade have consistently stunned Us with their style. In May, the couple commanded attention at the 2024 Met Gala. For Fashion’s Biggest Night, Union sparkled in a mermaidcore Michael Kors gown featuring a mock neck, a silver scalloped top that faded into a green skirt and a teal blue train.
Union accessorized with a delicate ring, diamond dangly earrings and a simple manicure. For glam, she sported long lashes, rosy cheeks and pink lips. Her hair was slicked back into a voluminous bun complete with a starfish clip.
Wade looked as cool as ever in a lavender suit by Atelier Versace, featuring a lapelless blazer, a white V-neck undershirt and straight pants. He completed his getup with black leather boots, a jeweled pin, a classy watch and a manicure featuring purple, black and white nail art.
The couple held hands on the red carpet while beaming for the camera.