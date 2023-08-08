Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are relationship goals. The ageless actress and the former basketball player are the ultimate power couple, ruling the red carpet and the court. And as Hollywood royalty, they know that less is more when it comes to fashion.

On Sunday, August 6, the pair showed up to FRWD’s Hall of Fame party honoring Wade in two classic ensembles: Union in a black mini dress and her hubby in a white tank and black trousers. Simple yet stylish!

Union’s LBD deserves an induction into the Hall of Fame for fashion! The Coperni bustier cocktail dress features a sweetheart neckline and side pockets. Styled by Thomas Christos Kikis (Wade was styled by Jason Bolden, of Netflix’s Styling Hollywood and Next in Fashion fame), the Bring It On star teamed her look with black accessories and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. A little black dress will never go out of style! But since aren’t trying to splurge on Union’s $1,000 frock, we found an affordable alternative from Amazon.

Get the LINJOU Satin Sweetheart Neckline Wrap Bodycon Corset Mini Dress for just $37 (originally $51) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 8, but are subject to change.

This satin mini dress is very similar to Union’s LBD — but we may even prefer this one more! The ruched wrap silhouette adds tummy control that snatches your stomach and lifts your booty. No lumps or bumps here! And while Union pulls off her frock’s plunging neckline, we feel more comfortable with this corset top that still provides ample cleavage. This dress is perfect for date night or girls’ night!

Still on the hunt for a little black dress that suits your fancy? We rounded up seven other options (all under $45 from Amazon) that are bound to become closet staples!

Get the LINJOU Satin Sweetheart Neckline Wrap Bodycon Corset Mini Dress for just $37 (originally $51) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 8, but are subject to change.

Shop More LBDs We Love:

Looking for something else? Discover more dresses here, and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for fabulous finds!

Sign up for Us Weekly’s free, daily newsletter and never miss breaking news or exclusive stories about your favorite celebrities, TV shows and more!

Not done shopping? See more celebrity-approved products below: