Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Slay of the Day

Lily Allen Is Perfectly Posh in a Yellow Mini Dress — Get the Look

By
lily-allen-yellow-mini-dress
Lily Allen leaving the Duke of York Theatre in London on August 2, 2023.TOT/MEGA

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Lily Allen was an elegant ray of sunshine as she left the Duke of York Theatre in London on Wednesday, August 2. The “Smile” singer wore a Zimmermann mini shift dress with a bright yellow floral print and skinny straps making their way over her shoulders and tying in back. She paired the frock with bright pink heels and carried a small brown bag with beaded detailing. Her platinum hair was slicked back behind her ears.

This bright look gave Us major wardrobe inspiration, especially for the latter half of summer. But could we find a dress like hers? We took to Amazon and were pleased to find this Sanctuary dress!

lily-allen-yellow-mini-dress-4
Lily Allen leaving the Duke of York Theatre in London on August 2, 2023. TOT/MEGA
See it!

Get the Sanctuary High Heat Linen-Blend Sundress starting at just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 4, 2023, but are subject to change.

This dress is similar to Allen’s in numerous ways, from its yellow florals to its mini design and skinny tie straps. Most importantly, it shares the same lively demeanor that caught our attention in the first place. We also adore this piece for hot summer weather, as the fabric is a breezy blend of linen and rayon!

Looking for a slightly different style or more yellow dresses to brighten up your closet? We know we couldn’t help ourselves — we found seven more styles below we think you’ll love. All are on Amazon!

lily-allen-yellow-mini-dress-3
Lily Allen leaving the Duke of York Theatre in London on August 2, 2023. TOT/MEGA
See it!

Get the Sanctuary High Heat Linen-Blend Sundress starting at just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 4, 2023, but are subject to change.

Shop more yellow floral mini dresses we love:

Looking for something else? Discover more dresses here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

before-after-adult-acne

Tackle Adult Acne in 1 Week With This Medicated Gel Serum — 30% Off

Read article
Hailey Bieber Reveals Her Go-To Skincare Routine to Achieve the Perfect ‘Glaze’

Hailey Bieber's Go-To Keto Sweet Treat Is on 'Another Level'

Read article
kendall-jenner

Kendall Jenner Looks Completely Captivating in a Silky White Skirt

Read article

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Related Stories