Lily Allen Is Perfectly Posh in a Yellow Mini Dress — Get the Look

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Lily Allen was an elegant ray of sunshine as she left the Duke of York Theatre in London on Wednesday, August 2. The “Smile” singer wore a Zimmermann mini shift dress with a bright yellow floral print and skinny straps making their way over her shoulders and tying in back. She paired the frock with bright pink heels and carried a small brown bag with beaded detailing. Her platinum hair was slicked back behind her ears.

This bright look gave Us major wardrobe inspiration, especially for the latter half of summer. But could we find a dress like hers? We took to Amazon and were pleased to find this Sanctuary dress!

Get the Sanctuary High Heat Linen-Blend Sundress starting at just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 4, 2023, but are subject to change.

This dress is similar to Allen’s in numerous ways, from its yellow florals to its mini design and skinny tie straps. Most importantly, it shares the same lively demeanor that caught our attention in the first place. We also adore this piece for hot summer weather, as the fabric is a breezy blend of linen and rayon!

Looking for a slightly different style or more yellow dresses to brighten up your closet? We know we couldn’t help ourselves — we found seven more styles below we think you’ll love. All are on Amazon!

Shop more yellow floral mini dresses we love:

