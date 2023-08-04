Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Few things are as frustrating in our daily lives as adult acne. Pimples are very much associated with our teenage years, but for some of us, they persist for decades. Every day we wake up and see a new spot on our face, we’re disappointed that this is still such a substantial concern in our skincare routine.

We’ve tried so many different acne cleansers and treatments over the years, we can’t even begin to recall them all. The main takeaway is that apart from with dermatologist-prescribed medications, we hadn’t previously seen notable results. But you actually don’t need to book a doctor’s appointment to grab a medicated treatment for yourself!

Murad Acne Control Outsmart Acne Clarifying Treatment Pros: Contains five powerful acids to clear up skin

Dermatologist-founded, cruelty-free brand

Fights irritation and dryness Cons: Not the same strength as a prescription product

Only one size

Pricier than drugstore picks Was $49 On Sale: $34 You Save 31% See it!

This Murad treatment is actually a medicated, lightweight gel serum designed to target acne-causing bacteria and oil so your skin can finally have some peace. It’s been clinically proven to reduce pimples, blackheads and whiteheads in just one week, as shown on 96% of subjects whose results were measured through clinical expert grading. One week? Yes, please!

This serum is made with five powerful acids, including salicylic acid, which is widely known for its abilities to both clear up skin and prevent future breakouts. We also love to see glycolic acid included to help address rough spots for a more even texture. This gel isn’t just about the attack though. It’s also formulated with honey, boswellia and rice extracts, which may minimize dryness, redness and irritation. Usually with a strong acne treatment, you’d expect extra dryness and irritation, so this is such a nice touch!

Was $49 On Sale: $34 You Save 31% See it!

This gel serum comes from a dermatologist-founded brand and is cruelty-free. Clean beauty lovers will also appreciate that it’s free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, gluten, mineral oil and other no-nos as well.

To use this serum, start by cleansing your skin and patting it dry. Then, cover the entire affected area with a thin layer. Don’t rinse, but do follow up with a moisturizer. This treatment is designed to work well under makeup, so you can wear it during the day, but you’re welcome to use it at night as well!

Was $49 On Sale: $34 You Save 31% See it!

Looking for something else? Shop more from Murad here and explore other skincare serums here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: