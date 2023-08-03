Kendall Jenner Looks Completely Captivating in a Silky White Skirt

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Kendall Jenner’s sense of style often perfectly reflects her classic beauty. The supermodel and reality star wowed fans once again with her look when she was photographed leaving Nobu in Malibu on Wednesday, August 2.

Jenner wore a black strapless top and a high-rise satin midi skirt in glimmering white for the outing. She had her hair styled partially pulled back into a claw clip. Jenner wore narrow sunglasses and simple sandals as well. Looking for a skirt like hers to make this look your own? Amazon has your back!

Get the LK Luv Solid High-Waist Satin Midi Skirt for just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 3, 2023, but are subject to change.

The ivory shade of this LK Luv skirt closely resembles Jenner’s, the silky satin gleaming with a soft luster. It’s pretty, it’s versatile and it’s especially nice for this latter half of summer. This shade automatically stands out among a sea of darker skirts and bottoms, but because it’s white and will pair well with anything and everything!

Dress this skirt up with a nice blouse and a pair of heels or dress it down with sneakers or sandals and a T-shirt. Wear it with a bustier top one day and a denim jacket the next. Looking for something a little different? We have more similar options for you below as well, all on Amazon!

