Gabrielle Union and her 5-year-old daughter Kaavia are two stylish peas in a pod.

Union, 51, twinned with Kaavia, whom she shares with husband Dwyane Wade, to Disney’s Descendants: The Rise of Red premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 10. Union rocked a checkered blue frock featuring a dainty bow on her collar and a white trim. She elevated the piece with a blue and green patterned purse complete with a gold clothespin detail, crisp white sneakers and gold earrings.

For glam, Union, who tied the knot with Wade, 42, in 2014, donned a full beat including rosy cheeks, manicured eyebrows, smokey eyeshadow and glossy lips. Her brunette strands were styled in a half-up-half-down coiffure. (Wade is also the dad of son Zaire, 22, and daughter Zaya, 17, whom he shares with ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches. He also shares Xavier, 10, with ex Aja Metoyer, and is the legal guardian of his nephew, Dahveon Morris, 21.)

On the red carpet, she held hands with Kaavia, who matched her mom in a navy blue knit frock featuring a white lining and crystal heart-shaped buttons. She adorably accessorized with white flats and an ivory purse. Her curls were slicked back into a voluminous ponytail.

The mother-daughter duo also posed with Brandy Norwood on the red carpet. Norwood, 45, who plays Cinderella in Descendants: The Rise of Red, rocked a lime green silky wrap dress featuring wide sleeves and a minimalistic train.

Descendants: The Rise of Red premieres on Friday, July 12, on Disney+.

This isn’t the first twinning moment Union and Kaavia have had on a red carpet. In March 2022, the pair matched in scalloped designs at Disney’s Cheaper By The Dozen premiere in Los Angeles.

For the outing, Union opted for a black-and-white two-piece featuring a scoop neck bra-top and a floor-length skirt.

Kaavia, meanwhile, looked as cute as ever in a halter mini dress.