Rita Ora’s chic red outfit streak is a must-see.

Ora, 33, proved to have no shortage of crimson getups in her wardrobe while doing press for her upcoming movie, Descendants: The Rise of Red, in New York City on Monday, July 8, and Tuesday, July 9. To kick off her fiery press run , Ora stepped out in a lacy cutout top and matching pants.

She elevated the set with ruby sandals, a silver chain necklace, funky sunglasses and sparkly bracelets. Her blonde hair was parted down the middle and styled in curls.

Next, Ora, who plays the Queen of Hearts in the Disney film, changed into a leather look featuring a sleek blazer, a fitted vermillion blouse complete with black buttons and shiny trousers. She teamed it with rectangular sunglasses and a number of silver rings. Ora also ditched her sandals for pointed-toe heels.

Related: Rita Ora’s Style Evolution: From Sparkly Two-Pieces to Sheer Gowns Rita Ora’s red carpet looks are just as stellar as her lyrics. The “For You” singer never shies away from sultry moments. She always delivers the unexpected on the red carpet — from daring silhouettes to bold color combos. In a January 2022 interview with Vogue, the “Let Me Love You” singer shared that her […]

Later on Monday, Ora rocked a leather heart-adorned jacket and a fitted miniskirt. The singer completed her outfit with red tinted shades, a shoulder bag and kitten heels. Ora twisted her curls into a messy updo.

She continued to paint the town red on Monday, changing into a plunging maxi dress featuring long sleeves and a flowy skirt. She completed her look with ruby strappy heels and black shades.

On Tuesday, Ora strutted through the Big Apple in a fluffy coat and matching skirt. She elevated the piece with sling-back heels, a bright red lip, matching sunglasses, pearl earrings and crimped hair.

Related: Cherry Red Is the Color for Fall — and These Celebs Just Get It Fall has Us seeing cherry red. The bold and vibrant shade is taking the fashion world by storm, and fan favorite stars — including Julia Fox, Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Gabrielle Union and more — are hopping on the trend. While the hue isn’t new, the fiery color dominated the fall/winter 2023 runways […]

Ora dazzled again on Tuesday while slaying in a vibrant frock featuring a fitted bodice, voluminous sleeves and silver buttons. Ora, who was styled by Pippa Atkinson, paired the design with red pointed-toe pumps, fierce shades and diamond earrings. Her mane was styled in a half-up-half-down coiffure.

Descendants: The Rise of Red will premiere on Friday, July 12, on Disney+.