



Gabrielle Union showed some love for her husband Dwyane Wade in the most fashionable — and funny — way.

On Tuesday, August 27, the 46-year-old walked the red carpet ahead of the quarter finals for America’s Got Talent wearing a dress with childhood pictures of her husband’s face all over it.

The bold dress was a custom-made number from RXCH Gala. The strapless, floor-length gown typically features repeated photos of Lil’ Kim’s infamous 2005 mug shot on it instead of the basketball player’s as a little boy. Available for a limited-time only, you can get the OG item online now for $290.

“Future so bright, gotta wear Wades,” she wrote in an Instagram caption on Tuesday night accompanying a snap of her in the garment with her whole family. Their 9-month-old, Kaavia, also supported her 37-year-old sports star, donning an adorable light pink sweatshirt with “Wade” printed across the front.

The Breaking In star topped off the standout ensemble with crystal-embellished Alexander Wang logo heels. She kept her hair pulled back into a voluptuous and curly ponytail, which she kept slicked back with a headband overtop a center part. As for her makeup, she kept it pretty simple with a slightly smokey eye, sharp brows and a glossy nude lip.

To ensure she was in no way making fun of her hubby, she walked the red carpet with an old school photograph of herself as a young girl.

We weren’t the only ones who were a fan of Union’s look. Fans commented on her Instagram post in support as well.

“The dresss of D.Wade. IM WEAAAAK SIS,” wrote @unapologetickyeee. “Gurllllll Rep yo husband,” commented @ltofscla. “I love it!!!!”

User @itsjusjam even wants one herself, well, kind of. “The dress I want one (with my husband not yours),” she wrote.

