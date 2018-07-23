Gal Gadot is a mesmerizing beauty — that’s not news. But when the Wonder Woman star turned up at Comic-Con 2018 in San Diego to talk about the next film in the Justice League anthology, Wonder Woman 1984, she looked positively radiant from her perfect black and purple dress to her glowing and fresh makeup that enhanced her warm brown eyes. Luckily for Us, the action star’s makeup artist Sabrina Bedrani shared how she created Gadot’s hypnotizing eye makeup for the appearance.

Bedrani explained that the neutral look was inspired by her dress — specifically that the frock was bold and she didn’t want to create a beauty look that would clash or compete with it. “Gal was wearing a beautiful black and purple dress, so we decided to keep her makeup fresh and glowy, enhancing her eyes but keeping her lips neutral in order not to compete with the dress,” she tells Us.

To start, Bedrani prepped Gal’s skin with Revlon ColorStay Prep and Protect Primer, evening out her complexion with Revlon ColorStay Makeup in Warm Golden and spot concealing any blemish and discoloration with Revlon Youth FX Fill + Blur Concealer in Medium. Then, Revlon Colorstay Pressed Powder in Light/Medium was dusted on top to set everything in place.

For a little glow and cheekbone enhancement, Bedrani dusted the high points of Gadot’s face with Revlon PhotoReady Highlighting Palette in Sunlit Dream, adding a subtle flush to her cheeks in Revlon Insta-Blush in Berry Pink.

And then for the entree: the eyes. Bedrani wanted to draw attention to the actress’ stunning peepers in a soft way. First, she laid down a layer of Revlon ColorStay Creme Eye Shadow in Creme Brulee, blending Revlon ColorStay Creme Eye Shadow in Cognac in the crease. Then, she smudged a bit of Revlon Colorstay Eye Liner in brown along the lash line and extended it outward, smearing a smidge of Revlon ColorStay Creme Eye Shadow in Black Currant along her bottom lashes to make her gorgeous brown eyes pop a bit more. To finish: Revlon Volumizing Black Mascara.

The final step for the whole look was Gal’s nude and natural pout, which Bedrani concocted with Revlon ColorStay LipLiner in Blush and Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Pink Pearl.

Et voila! You might not get a golden lasso from this tutorial, but your eye makeup will be the truth!

