We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly beauty director Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

This week, Gwen, Us Weekly deputy beauty and style director Beth Shapouri and senior reporter Travis Cronin welcomed celebrity hairstylist Derek Yuen (the mane man behind Constance Wu, Bryce Dallas Howard, Juno Temple and more) to talk about his red carpet styling secrets. Oh, and he also spilled the details on those bangs Crazy Rich Asians star Wu debuted at the Critics’ Choice Awards — the scoop may surprise you! (Fact: it blew Us away! Just listen to the episode.)

For more of the week’s hair news — including Yuen’s favorite product to use for the red carpet (the new Aquis hair primer!) plus his take on the hottest trends this Awards Season — make sure to listen to the full podcast above and subscribe!

