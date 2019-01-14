Just a week after stars showed off their red carpet best at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards, they were back at it for the 24th annual Critics Choice Awards sponsored by Lindt Chocolate and Fiji Water at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday, January 13. And the only thing better than the bounty of gorgeous gowns, daring dresses and pretty cool pantsuits the stars rocked was the jaw-dropping jewelry, in the form of necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings, they accessorized with.

Power couple Emily Blunt and John Krasinski took home a statue for their indie thriller A Quiet Place, but the Mary Poppins Returns star’s blinding Lorraine Schwartz bling was anything but hush-hush. The actress sported some 59 carats of pink and nude diamonds between those dazzling drop earrings and link bracelet. And you better believe there are a lot more jewels where that came from.

From Rachel Brosnahan’s emeralds to Emmy Rossum’s art-deco gold look, keep scrolling to see all the best jewelry on the 2019 Critics Choice Awards red carpet!