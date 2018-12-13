We are all about that hair — and makeup and skincare too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly beauty director Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

This week, Gwen and Us Weekly senior reporter Travis Cronin welcomed celebrity dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman (the skincare guru behind Sofia Vergara’s ageless face and Christina Ricci’s luminous complexion) to talk about her red carpet glow-getting secrets. Oh, and she also spilled her trick for smoothing lines overnight (see: SIO patches) plus the latest trends that have celebs and mortals (like Us!) flocking to her office — such as solutions for dreaded “tech neck.”’ Not even sure what that is? Well, listen to Dr. Dendy explain all on this week’s episode!

For more of the week’s hair news — including our fave celebrity moments on New York City’s Pre-Fall 2019 runways (hello, Blake Lively curls!) — make sure to listen to the full podcast above and subscribe!

