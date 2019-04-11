We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly beauty director Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

This week, Gwen and Us Weekly beauty and style editor Meg Storm welcomed makeup artist and mega-influencer Huda Kattan (the self-described “Queen of the Desert” Dubai-based youtube makeup maven who has, oh, you know, just a whopping 35 million followers on Instagram!) to talk about her predictions for the beauty trends we will see at Coachella this year. Oh, and she also spilled her surprising secret trick for making makeup last in the desert heat, through hours of dancing to amazing artists!

Olivia Culpo Teamed Up With Huda Beauty to Create the Perfect Everyday False Lashes

So what trends are in Huda’s forecast? For eyes, she’s excited to see Sunset Lids, inspired by the beautiful light in the evenings at music festivals. To get that ombre wash of color without having to pack a ton of makeup, she suggests using a palette of coordinated shades, like her Obsessions Palette in Topaz, below. Huda also believes we will see some bright hues used to create graphic liner looks. Try her Obsessions Palette in Electric for seriously bold strokes of color!

Huda Kattan of HudaBeauty Shows Us How to Perfectly Apply Lashes

For those who aren’t into technicolor makeup, Huda suggests transforming into a bronze goddess with monochromatic hues on eyes and lips. The key to making bronze makeup look fun for festival season is to use metallics on eyes, she says. Huda Beauty Matte and Melted Shadows in Double Pump Latte and Top Drop will help take the guesswork out of getting the look.

Touches of holographic shimmer on the high points of the face are a quick and easy way to look Coachella cool in no time! But why stop at the face? Huda also says to apply it to shoulders “for a frosted touch.” Her Winter Solstice highlighting palette will do the trick!

Instagram Beauty Blogger Huda Kattan’s Best Lip Contouring Advice

And for those who are minimalists, Huda suggest simply swiping on a bright lipstick to get a bold look. A matte formula, like her Matte Power Bullets, will stay put through eating, drinking and sweating!

Speaking of staying put, Huda tells Us her tried-and-true secret for making makeup last in the blistering heat — it’s the most genius trick and involves using two products you likely already have in your kit! Listen to the episode and get the scoop!

For more of the week’s hair news — including our list of celebrity looks that will give you even more inspiration for your Coachella vibe — make sure to listen to the full podcast above and subscribe!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!