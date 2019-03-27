Olivia Culpo is beauty and fashion #goals, and it just got a whole lot easier to channel her go-to makeup look. The former Miss Universe teamed with the lash mavens at Huda Beauty to create a falsie for everyday wear that is an ode to her signature fluttery fringe.

“I have been following Huda and her career for some time now, so I was so excited to partner with her on this lash,” Culpo said in a statement. “I wanted something that was simple and could be worn all the time – day or night! We decided on this lash because it has an understated glam feel to it!”

These Are the Best Hair, Makeup and Skincare Products of 2019

Part of Huda Beauty’s new “Shortie Lash” category, the Olivia #18 is double stacked for a naturally voluminous look, and the synthetic falsies feature a shorter strip and petite (read: not overly dramatic) length to add to the everyday feel.

8 Luxurious Goodies to Ensure You Get Your Best Sleep Yet

“I just love everything about Olivia! She is honestly one of the most naturally beautiful women I have ever met. I always think of her as the all-American girl next door, with her cute and youthful appearance,” Huda Beauty founder Huda Kattan said in a press release of the 26-year-old model. “I was super inspired to create a lash that was perfect for the girl next door, but with a touch of glamour. The Olivia lash is all about natural length but is also a bit bold and sexy, so it is perfect for any occasion!”

If you’re a longtime follower of Kattan, you know the blogger-turned-entrepreneur started her beauty biz back in 2013 with a small collection of hand-made couture lashes that she designed as an homage to inspiring women in her life.

Celeb Hairstylist Justine Marjan Dropped Her Second Kitsch Hair Accessories Collection Just in Time for Festival Season

To get back to those roots, Huda Beauty kicked off 2019 with new falsies — this time created in collaboration with Kattan’s fierce friends and muses. In January, the brand partnered with actress Jacqueline Fernandez on a red carpet-inspired Jacqueline #20 design that was all about the drama. And now Culpo’s style adds a more casual option to the mix.

The Huda Beauty Olivia #18 Lash retails for $19 and is available at ShopHudaBeauty.com.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!