



We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly executive editor of beauty and style Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

This week, Gwen, Us Weekly deputy beauty and style director Beth Shapouri and senior reporter Travis Cronin welcomed dating expert and Real Housewives of New York matchmaker Rori Sassoon, the founder of exclusive “power couple matching service” Platinum Poire, to dish all things couples! Rori, who’s a friend of Carole Radziwill, and author of the must-read book The Art of the Date, gave Us some hilarious insight into what your couples costume (we see you, Halsey and Evan Peters as Sonny and Cher!) says about your dating dynamic, so tap into her genius before getting dressed for Halloween weekend and beyond, at costume and theme parties. Listen to the episode to hear what it means if you choose to transform into Kim and Kanye, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, or, our fave A-List duo, J.Lo and Arod!

Rori also shares some valuable tips for making it through the holidays with your significant other. Have you ever wondered what to wear to make a great first impression with your new guy or gal’s mom? And how does that differ from when you meet the old friends? Check out the episode and get the scoop! She also tells Us the one dealbreaker when it comes to the holidays — if you’re in a new relationship, you’re going to want to hear this!

But that’s not all! Heard of kittenfishing, breadcrumbing, benching and cookie jarring? Well… apparently catfishing is so last year! For a primer on all the new dating terminology and what it means for you, listen to Rori give Us the details on the good, the bad and the downright ugly in this week’s episode!

For more of the week’s beauty and style news — including the foolproof style you can’t go wrong with on any date — make sure to listen to the full podcast above and subscribe!