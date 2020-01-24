We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly executive editor of beauty and style Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

This week, Gwen and Us Weekly senior reporter Travis Cronin welcomed Olive & June founder and CEO Sarah Gibson Tuttle to dish the nail secrets of Hollywood. Tuttle opened the first Olive & June nail salon in Beverly Hills in 2013, creating a friendly, cool, neighborhood hangout. The place is so warm in spirit that one of her early customers dubbed it the “Cheers” of nails. That is, if “the bar” was packed with Jessica Alba, Drew Barrymore, Mandy Moore and more of Hollywood’s A-list, who often frequent the salon.

Tuttle wanted to spread the good vibes, so she started a nail polish and tool line, giving women (and men, like Travis, who love to groom their nails) a chance to share an experience like the stars. The nail polish formulas are 7-free for the perfect combination of clean and high performance, and named after “Olive & June besties” such as MM for Mandy Moore, EC for fashion mega-influencer Eva Chen and E+M for tinseltown celebrity stylist duo (and creators of the chic denim line Current/Elliot) Emily and Meritt. Listen to the episode to get the scoop on exactly who other polish shades are named for!

Since we’re in the thick of Awards Season, we had to talk about our fave looks through awards season! We agreed that we loved the trend of french manicures (as seen on Scarlett Johansson at the SAG Awards and Jennifer Lopez at the Golden Globes, the simple stripe and geometric lines Joey King wore to SAGs and the chic metallic black situation perpetual beauty star Lucy Boynton rocked the same night. Check out our chat to hear exactly how to DIY the look — it’s not what you think!

We also chatted about new salon trends, like the dip manicure. While some love the process for it’s long-lasting results, Tuttle reveals that the method is highly unsanitary and also destructive for nails. We were surprised to learn that it’s basically an acrylic manicure — and this is one ‘90s trend you should consider skipping!

But Tuttle’s real passion is bringing salon trends to life so we had to discuss how to DIY a desk mani. Olive & June launched a unique tool called the Poppy that helps even the most uncoordinated do a goofproof salon-quality manicure on their own! She also shared the one product that all DIY nail art junkies need that makes it easy to paint designs and helps you clean up your work. Listen to the episode and get the deets!

For more of the week’s beauty and style news — including the nail polish shade that will be the “it color” of 2020 — make sure to listen to the full podcast above and subscribe!