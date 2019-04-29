Beyonce is rocking something a little sportier than a Givenchy dress.

The Homecoming performer posted a rare behind-the-scenes snap teasing her upcoming Ivy Park collaboration with Adidas on Friday, April 26. But there was one small detail you might have missed: her awesome Adidas x Ivy Park nail art!

Sitting in a makeup chair as her hairstylist finished up some final touches with a toothbrush, the “Formation” singer super-zoomed in, showing off her flawless complexion, pink glitter-covered lids and brows that were groomed to perfection.

And her black and white talons? They were awesome. While some nails included the signature black Adidas insignia , others had the letters spelling out “Ivy Park” scrolled across them. Repping her upcoming project in the coolest and chicest way.

With the cryptic, seemingly gibberish caption, we have to rely solely on the BTS imagery for a little glimpse into the latest sportswear collab.

The Grammy award-winning artist posted this Instagram video between two other shots of her posing amongst a virtual sea of sneakers. In the first one, she lounges on top of the kicks in a red bodysuit and in the other she stands in the corner with a beautiful sun-setting backdrop shown out the window.

News that Beyonce was re-launching her Ivy Park brand under Adidas’ umbrella was announced on April 4. Originally, the chic athleisure brand launched with Topshop in 2016. But after sexual misconduct, bullying and racial harassment allegations, the 37-year-old businesswoman cut ties with the British retailer. Her company, Parkwood Entertainment, acquired full ownership in November 2018.

Even though it’s hard to say how long the partnership between Beyonce and Adidas has been internally finalized, it seems like they’re eager to get things up and running. It’s only a few weeks after the big announcement and campaign images are already in the making.

Oh, and now we have a killer nail art we want to copy ASAP.

